Eighteen young women celebrated at National Charity League-Laguna's Debutante Ball

BY Samantha Esquivel

enlarge National Charity League -Laguna National Charity League- Laguna Chapter's 2017 Debutantes

The National Charity League Laguna Chapter hosted its 28th annual Debutante Ball honoring a class of eighteen young women.

Styled in elegant traditional white ball gowns, the women were honored for their philanthropic and league service over the past six years.

More than 300 family and friends gathered at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel to celebrate the charity work and commitment. The girls began volunteering with the National Charity League Laguna Chapter in seventh grade and have spent their time working with a multitude of organizations throughout Orange County.

“We are inspired by their compassion and love of service,” said Chapter President, Kellie Redden. “We are moved by the maturity they demonstrate as they collaborate together for a greater cause.”

In their time with the National Charity League the young women have committed more than 6,600 hours in the community service. They have worked with hundreds of different organizations across Orange County from Ocean Institute to Mission Hospital.

The non-profit is also well known for strengthening the mother-daughter bond through community service and hands-on volunteering. Taking in to account the mother-daughter teams, together the women have committed nearly 11,000 hours of volunteer service.

The NCL Laguna Chapter class of 2016 Debutante honorees include:

Carissa Adams, Taylor Beard, Madison Bourke, Nicole Bourke, Sarah Duncan, Allison Fellenzer, Sarah Gencarella, Kayla Jahangiri, Natalie LaRocca, McKenzie Marks, Katie McCombs, Megan McKim, Hollis Parker, Kendall Robison, Karina Sanchez, Tessa Saxe, Melanie Traylor, and Lauren Walker.