Martin Brower's Along the Coast

BY Martin A. Brower

Everything’s coming up condos

Even as the Newport Beach City Council rescinded approval for Related Co.’s 100-unit condominium development called Museum House in Newport Center, now comes Shopoff Realty Investments’ request to develop a 260-unit condominium called Koll Center Residences near John Wayne Airport in Koll Center Newport.

Unlike Related’s proposal for a 25-story tower on the 2-acre site of the Orange County Museum of Art on Newport Center Drive, Shopoff’s proposal is for three 13-story towers on 12.5 acres currently used as surface parking for adjacent office buildings on Von Karman Avenue.

Koll Center Residences (named for Koll Center but not proposed by The Koll Co.) would offer condominium units from one to three bedrooms and from 1,240 to 3,160 square feet. Included in the development would be 3,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, a 1-acre park, subterranean parking for residents, and a 490-space parking structure for existing office and retail tenants.

Approval by the city of Newport Beach would not require a general plan amendment. With approval, construction would begin in 2018, with a 2022 completion.

Meanwhile in Dana Point, construction is underway on South Cove, a 168-unit luxury condominium complex along Del Obispo and Pacific Coast Highway across the street from Doheny State Beach. It’s the first project of its kind to be built in Dana Point in 25 years. The 9-acre site was acquired by San Diego developer Zephyr Partners in 2015 for $50 million. Zephyr is working with the city of Dana Point to create a 1-acre community park on the site. Models will be available late this year, at which time pricing will be announced.

Rooftop lounges ruining the view?

Rooftop restaurants and cocktail lounges with a view of the ocean in Laguna Beach are popular with customers, but not with many Laguna Beach residents, who complain of the noise, the lights and the view from their homes.

Opponents say they don’t want to see rooftop facilities like tables, umbrellas and heaters – not to mention servers and diners – as the view from their hillside homes.

Laguna Beach has three such rooftop facilities, and a group of homeowners wants to halt what they call “a proliferation of rooftop restaurants and bars.”

It remains to be seen whether there are more requests for such facilities from restaurateurs and what the Laguna Beach City Council intends to do about what appears to be highly popular venues for some residents and many free-spending visitors.

Convention Center Expands

The Anaheim Convention Center, across the street from Disneyland and adjacent to numerous hotels, is the largest convention center on the West Coast, but that is not big enough to satisfy a number of large conventions. Wanting to retain its largest users and attract new customers, the Convention Center is adding 25 percent more exhibit space this fall. While the Anaheim Convention Center is larger than the centers in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is larger, is a major competitor. The Anaheim Convention Center is eager to let convention planners know about the expansion because big conventions are already booking dates into 2030.

Balboa Marina West Gets Green Light

Although the Irvine Co. has not yet announced a date for the beginning of construction, the California Coastal Commission has given the company its blessing to proceed on development of Balboa Marina West, a harbor-side restaurant and 26 additional boat slips on the company’s 3.5-acre site on East Coast Highway at the bridge over Upper Newport Bay. Old-timers will remember the site as the location of the now demolished Reuben E. Lee faux riverboat.

Planned for the land side (currently a parking lot) is a 14,252-square-foot single-story restaurant overlooking the harbor. Although some residents of nearby Linda Isle protested the restaurant, citing traffic and noise, the Coastal Commission – noting that the project includes a new public dock system reached by a public walkway from East Coast Highway – commented, “This is the type of development encouraged by the Coastal Act.”



