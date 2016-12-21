Laguna's art and design college honors foundation

BY Samantha Esquivel

The Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) hosted its 27th Annual Collector’s Choice Juried Art Auction and Fundraiser honoring the Medtronic Foundation.

More than 200 guests attended the fundraiser event at the Montage Laguna Beach resort in November. The event featured a silent and live auction. LCAD faculty, students and alumni donated paintings and sculptures that were featured in the live auction. The event raised $272,000.

The college honored the Medtronic Foundation with the LCAD Creative Partnership Award. In the organization’s 15-year history of giving to LCAD, the Medtronic Foundation has totaled nearly $260,000 in donations. Honorary chairs Bonnie and John Livingston accepted the honor.

“Their support has filled many essential needs, not the least of which has been providing money for merit scholarships, expansion of the Dennis and Leslie Power Library, participation in Collector’s Choice, and many capital improvements to the College” said Jonathan Burke, LCAD President.