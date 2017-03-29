A balancing act

BY Jenn Tanaka | Photography by Ralph Palumbo

Ayurvedic healers in India harnessed the power of turmeric as early as 500 B.C. Medicine men would burn it, fanning the spice-infused smoke into the faces of their patients, who inhaled it to relieve congestion. As a beauty ritual, brides slathered their faces with a concoction of turmeric, sandalwood, chickpea flour and rosewater mixed with milk.

If you consider turmeric to be merely a dried spice relegated to the back of the pantry, it’s time to reconsider. The living plant, tuberous in shape like ginger, yields bright orange-yellow flesh. John Nye and his team at Hendrix in Laguna Niguel have big plans for this golden-hued spice. Nye wants to harness the healing powers of turmeric and serve it as a cocktail.

“I love that carrot-orange-ginger combination,” says Nye. “Turmeric works well with carrot juice too. There was an interesting detox element when we added the turmeric.” Hendrix’s bartenders dubbed the drink Net Zero, because in Nye’s eyes, “it all equals out. We’re playing with the idea of, can we put enough ‘health’ in a glass to compensate for what the alcohol could be doing negatively? And, it just so happens that gin, lemon, carrot and turmeric are a really great combination."

----------

Net Zero

2 oz. Seagram’s Gin

1 oz. carrot juice

1 oz. lemon sour

½ oz. ginger purée

1 pinch turmeric



Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a tall glass.



Hendrix

32431 Street of the Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, 949.248.1912 :: hendrixrestaurantandbar.com