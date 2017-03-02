Blossoming Bébé
Floral fashions bloom this spring
Fresh Squeezed
Downtown Los Angeles-based For Love & Lemons just debuted its Lil’ Lemons children’s collection. The Rosey Posey baby dress transforms a traditional sleeveless romper into a flower child-friendly frock. $58
Lil’ Lemons :: lillemons.com
Monet Moment
This eye-catching, sleeveless floral linen dress by Susan Ingram melds classic tailoring with vivid colors that evoke the radiant hues used by Impressionist painters. $249
Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island, 949.759.1900 :: neimanmarcus.com
Sweet Socklings
Designer-and-mom Ericka Champman creates American-made, thigh-high socks for crawling kids all over the country. Colorful geometric patterns and wily characters such the long-lashed Mr. Foxy make this accessory fashionable and functional. $14.99
Socklings :: socklingssocks.com
Wind in the Willows
Stella McCartney’s Willow reversible bomber jacket embraces the popular athletic-leisure style but sweetens the look with bright yellow embroidered daisies. $207
Saks Fifth Avenue, 714.540.3233 :: saksfifthavenue.com
Hip High Top
The stylish California GG Supreme rubber sole sneakers by Gucci are emblazoned with flirty red ladybug decals. The brightly colored bugs symbolize good luck. Just what every little tyke needs as she embraks on her first steps. $350
Gucci, South Coast Plaza, 714.557.9600 :: gucci.com
City Slicker
Burberry’s cotton trench coat features whimsical weather appliqués. The embroidered details and pops of purple add a femine touch to the traditional trench. $950
Burberry, South Coast Plaza, 714.556.8110 :: burberry.com