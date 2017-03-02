Blossoming Bébé

Floral fashions bloom this spring

BY Coast Staff

Fresh Squeezed

Downtown Los Angeles-based For Love & Lemons just debuted its Lil’ Lemons children’s collection. The Rosey Posey baby dress transforms a traditional sleeveless romper into a flower child-friendly frock. $58

Lil’ Lemons :: lillemons.com

Monet Moment

This eye-catching, sleeveless floral linen dress by Susan Ingram melds classic tailoring with vivid colors that evoke the radiant hues used by Impressionist painters. $249

Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island, 949.759.1900 :: neimanmarcus.com



Sweet Socklings

Designer-and-mom Ericka Champman creates American-made, thigh-high socks for crawling kids all over the country. Colorful geometric patterns and wily characters such the long-lashed Mr. Foxy make this accessory fashionable and functional. $14.99

Socklings :: socklingssocks.com

Wind in the Willows

Stella McCartney’s Willow reversible bomber jacket embraces the popular athletic-leisure style but sweetens the look with bright yellow embroidered daisies. $207

Saks Fifth Avenue, 714.540.3233 :: saksfifthavenue.com

Hip High Top

The stylish California GG Supreme rubber sole sneakers by Gucci are emblazoned with flirty red ladybug decals. The brightly colored bugs symbolize good luck. Just what every little tyke needs as she embraks on her first steps. $350

Gucci, South Coast Plaza, 714.557.9600 :: gucci.com

City Slicker

Burberry’s cotton trench coat features whimsical weather appliqués. The embroidered details and pops of purple add a femine touch to the traditional trench. $950

Burberry, South Coast Plaza, 714.556.8110 :: burberry.com













