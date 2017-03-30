Emerald Bay Nostalgia

After four decades, Warren Buffett decides to sell his family vacation home

BY jenny Peters | Photography By Tankersley Photography, Bloomberg

The narrow kitchen looks out onto a full-length mural painted on the exterior wall. View Full Slideshow

A little slice of Emerald Bay history went on sale in mid-March for $11 million, a home

full of memories for one of America’s best-known families.

The 3,588-square-foot, two-story beach house at 27 Emerald Bay is set just steps from the curve of the de facto private beach and has been part of Omaha-based billionaire businessman Warren Buffett’s clan since he purchased it for $150,000 in 1971. Now, 46 years later, the 86-year-old Buffett is letting the six-bedroom, seven-bath home go to a new family.

“We are selling it because no one is going out there anymore,” explains Susie Buffett, Warren’s eldest child. “My mother (Susan) died in 2004, and since then it’s rarely been used. So it seemed like it was time to sell it.”

Giving up the place where so many memories were made wasn’t an easy decision for the Buffett family, as they loved vacationing in the ultra-secure, private gated community that now spreads from the sand up the side of the hill and boasts more than 500 luxury homes.

“We started going to Emerald Bay in 1963 when I was 10 years old. We bought the house when I was 17, so there have been four generations of Buffetts who have spent a lot of time in that house.

I have so many fun memories of Emerald Bay friends from the ’70s,” Susie Buffett reminisces.

“Emerald Bay was very different then – the houses were true beach houses – actually, many were more like cottages. There was more open space. There were very few homes on the new hill. I remember that the ‘main gate’ was a card table and a folding chair at Gate 1, and Lou was the main security guard. When the guard wasn’t there, each resident had a card to insert into a magnetic gadget to open the gate. It didn’t take long to figure out that you could tape a razor blade in between two playing cards and that would also open the gate!”

Times have definitely changed in the Emerald Bay enclave, but as Villa Real Estate broker Bill Dolby, who is handling the sale of the house and grew up in the community just north of Laguna Beach, says, some things have also stayed exactly the same.

“The private beach in Emerald Bay is one of the nicest beaches in all of Southern California – it is the nicest beach in Southern California, in my opinion. And I’ve been to a lot of beaches! It’s about a half-mile long and it is all sand, there is not a rock on it. It is private because all the streets in Emerald Bay are private and there’s no entry to the bay point-to-point except through the gates, because of the cliffs on either side.”

Dolby, who specializes in Emerald Bay home sales, touts the neighborhood as being as appealing as the white-on-white Buffett house, which also features a separate (yet connected) guest house with a large family room, ocean-view patio and private-entrance bedroom. “The community offers the beach, the large swim center, the parks and there’s six tennis courts. There’s 24-hour security, both at the gate and there’s a roving patrol,” he elaborates, adding that there are HOA fees assessed to owners to support those amenities.

The Buffett house boasts a full-grown orange tree in the mostly concrete front yard and multiple levels both indoors and out. Buyers will find a kitchen that, while spacious, looks much like it did when the Buffett family still made the home its vacation destination, with a wall of windows looking out onto a pastel mural that chronicles the family’s life experiences.

And if potential buyers decide to update everything about this family-friendly home, built in 1938 and renovated extensively in subsequent years, where Warren Buffett “would spend days holed up in the master bedroom over the Christmas holidays working on the Berkshire Hathaway annual report,” as Susie tells it – they’ll need to contend with the Emerald Bay board.

“There are CC&Rs in Emerald Bay, with building guidelines,” Dolby cautions, but adds that the new owners will have some leeway in changing this classic modern beach house into something brand new. In fact, taking it right down to the studs is a realistic possibility. “There’s an architectural committee and all that here for a rebuild, but there is no historic-house type registry like Laguna Beach has with their heritage homes. So there is no heritage situation here. In fact, Emerald Bay is in the county, so it is not involved with the city. So Emerald Bay processes the building plans within the county, not within the city itself.”

So whether the new potential homeowners – which Dolby expects may just come from “all over the world” because of the fame of the Buffett legacy – decide to keep the inviting home just the way it is or raze it; live there full time or use it as a beach retreat, Susie Buffett feels sure that they will find Emerald Bay as magical a place as her family has for these many years.

“The beauty of Emerald Bay – just sitting on the deck at any time of the day – is always really special. The privacy is also nice. But the home itself – with all of its space and openness – just felt good. We spent so much time as a family there that it always felt wonderful,” she says with just a hint of wistfulness.