Defying Designs

Evoking the old with the new

BY Tae Yoon

Design aficionados are the first to recognize that sometimes the best modern pieces evoke a comforting familiarity. Timeless concepts never go out of style; the most exciting contemporary pieces defy the concept of time.

The MOD. GROUND Map Globe from Secondome made of glass will have you seeing the world differently with its detailed map and applied constellations. $3,950 :: barneys.com

The Spirale vase from Baccarat is made in France and features a timeless design that mimics a ribbon unfurled and blowing in the wind. $1,090 :: bergdorfgoodman.com

The Talitha Console Cabinet from Jonathan Adler showcases hand-stamped patterns that emit a lustrous glow on a surface reminiscent of silver leaf. $2,500 Jonathan Adler, Fashion Island, 949.759.0017 :: jonathanadler.com

The Fleetwood Brass & Marble Lamp from Arteriors features a shade constructed of five bands that allows for a multitude of options for light adjustment. $690 :: houseclick.com

The Mr. & Mrs. Muse Reversible Vase from Jonathan Adler has a hand-sculpted classic silhouette with a twist: a minimal design addition of his-and-her lips. $98 Jonathan Adler, Fashion Island, 949.759.0017 :: jonathanadler.com

The Astragale Column from Roche Bobois will have you doing a double take with its sloped front paneling that makes it such a standout piece. Pricing available upon request.

:: roche-bobois.com

The Clarence The Gold Rhino Wall Hook from CB2 is great for hanging coats and bags but works just as well as a nearby companion hanging out. $14.95 :: cb2.com

The Trocadero Console and Cabinet from Jonathan Adler makes a bold statement with a gorgeous black and cream palette. $4,995 Jonathan Adler, Fashion Island, 949.759.0017

:: jonathanadler.com

The Maison Lacroix 3-Door Sideboard from Roche Bobois brings elegance to storage with beautiful prints on both the interior and exterior. Pricing available upon request.

:: roche-bobois.com

The Tic-Tac-Toe Set from Sawyer Collection is the ultimate board game with handcrafted playing pieces containing a white color or a natural pyrite. $595 :: barneys.com







