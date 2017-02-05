Wild at Heart

BY Jenn Tanaka

Bold animal prints, ostrich feathers and festive rooster charms rang in the Lunar New Year in January. But Valentine’s Day assures that bold red hues will continue to turn heads. This month embrace seductive cuts, gilded flourishes and avian-inspired accessories. It’s the Year of the Rooster after all, so why not ruffle some feathers?

1. Christian Louboutin designs the most seductive shoes. So it’s little surprise that the delicate laces that run up a woman’s tight corset served as his inspiration for this red suede Ferme Rouge pump.

Christian Louboutin, South Coast Plaza, 714.754.9200 :: us.christianlouboutin.com

2. Dior’s artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, crafted her pre-fall 2017 collection with nods to 19th-century French Romanticism and LA’s present-day neo-bohemians. A soaring piece from the collection is a structured coat with embroidered details of winged birds taking flight. Dior, South Coast Plaza, 714.549.4700 :: dior.com

3. The Sicily bag in leopard print ($1,595) comes equipped with a studded top handle crafted in Italy. Dolce & Gabbana, South Coast Plaza, 714.668.9142 :: us.dolceandgabbana.com

4. The elegant 18-karat yellow gold Panthére de Cartier ring is set with 1.15 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds. The regal feline figure was first conceived in 1914 by Louis Cartier and later tamed by Jeanne Toussaint. $20,700.

Cartier, South Coast Plaza, 714.540.8231 :: cartier.com

5. Burberry’s Isaline leopard-print shirtdress flows and flutters with delicate mulberry silk ruffles. ($795)

Burberry, South Coast Plaza, 714.556.8110 :: burberry.com

6. The burgundy military-style backpack by Burberry ($1,495) is constructed with python-print canvas adorned with leather straps and polished metal hardware. Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island, 949.729.6600 :: bloomindales.com



7. Lanvin is celebrated as the oldest fashion house in France. Creator Jeanne Lanvin began as a milliner in 1889, but the brand evolved over the decades. This ostrich-feather bolero vest evokes the romantic Belle Époque fashions inspired by Parisian burlesque dancers.

Neiman Marcus Fashion Island, 949.759.1900 :: neimanmarcus.com

8. Louis Vuitton rules the roost with its Lunar New Year-inspired Vuittonite Supple bracelet ($730).

Louis Vuitton, South Coast Plaza, 714.662.6907 :: us.louisvuitton.com

9. Stuart Vevers revamped Coach’s staid collections with pops of youthful

exuberance. His C203 high-top basketball sneakers ($395) are emblazoned with a vibrant Wild Beast print and adorned with playful leather details.

Coach, South Coast Plaza, 714.949.7117 :: coach.com





