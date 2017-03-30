Welcome to America

BY Azarin Sadegh | illustration by Chris Morris

A few weeks ago, a good friend called me — too early for a Sunday morning chat. She wisely didn’t waste time, knowing that if my brain woke up, there was a good chance I’d refuse to accept what she was about to request of me.

“Would you be able to go to LAX at noon to pick up someone?” she asked.

I blinked a few times to hear better. “You know I live in Irvine,” I said.

“Of course, I know,” she said. “But this is very important. It has to do with these new laws for citizens of certain countries. You’ll do a good deed. One of our compatriots arrives at noon to LAX to attend the Oscars. We have already hired a lawyer, just in case. You just drop off at the address I will text.”

My eyes grew wide and I finally woke up. Since the election, my peaceful life as an Iranian-American had come to a sudden halt. My boys, my job and my novel (the one I have been working on since 2010) all lost their importance. I have been in panic mode, spending my free time on social media fighting real and imaginary enemies. I keep consoling myself that this too shall pass. We live in a democracy. There should be safeguards. This is America, not Iran. Whether you call it a “Muslim ban” or mere “immigration pause,” when the first order came down, I couldn’t sleep that night. I have never identified as a Muslim — I am secular — but Iran was among the banned countries. I worried what the future held for me and my loved ones.

“Are you there?” my friend on the phone asked, pulling me out of my thoughts. I mechanically responded, “Yes, I’ll do it.”