Heart of Glass: Christ Cathedral search for windowpane donors

BY Samantha Esquivel

The Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, once known as the Crystal Cathedral, is a stunning piece of architecture that has become a landmark for Orange County, but is now undergoing renovations.

To raise funds, the Orange Catholic Foundation is inviting the public to take part in the structures transformation with its Heavenly Lights Campaign to digitally dedicated one of the structure’s 11,236-glass windowpanes.

Opportunities to dedicate a glass windowpane ranges from $40 to $10,000. With each dedication, a certificate of authenticity and a letter of thanks from the Orange County Bisphop, Kevin Vann. For donors who dedicated more than $100, each will receive a holiday ornament.

Proceeds raised from this campaign will go toward renovation work and an endowment for ongoing upkeep of the Christ Cathedral and its 34-acre campus, according to the foundation.

For more information visit: www.heavenlylights.org.

-Samantha Esquivel