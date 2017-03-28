Lift Off

Show jumping is the closest mere mortals will ever get to sitting astride Pegasus

BY Coast staff | Photography by JEFF ANTENORE

Show jumping is the closest mere mortals will ever get to sitting astride Pegasus, that divine winged stallion of Greek lore. Don’t be fooled by how effortless it looks; this sport is the perfect fusion of brains and guts, finesse and daring. The goal is to get around the set of obstacles in a prescribed pattern without knocking anything down – least of all unseating the rider – and doing it all as fast as possible. Round after round, the tension builds as the jumps are set higher and the clock tick-tocks the seconds. Only one will take home the blue ribbon. And lucky us: To experience some of the finest nail-biting competition in the world, all we have to do is trot ourselves down the road to San Juan Capistrano, where the Blenheim Spring Classic II-IV is going on now, through April 15