Car Force One

An argument for making the Mercedes-Maybach the presidential wheels

BY Steve Irsay

The limited edition Mercedes-Maybach G650 is essentially a military-grade, super-luxury jeep crossed with a convertible limousine. View Full Slideshow

This column has traditionally eschewed politics. The most divisive issue you’re likely to encounter on this page is an automaker’s decision to retire a gas-guzzling V6 in favor of a thriftier turbo-charged four cylinder. Occasionally, however, the political and automotive intersect.

This month marks the end of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. From controversial executive orders and court battles to a top-level resignation and Obama program rollbacks, it has been an eventful run. Yet, amidst talk of border walls, Supreme Court picks and international relations, an issue of relevance to readers of this column has been overshadowed: the presidential limousine.

There was some talk of an all-new Car Force One (our nickname, not theirs) debuting at the Trump inauguration. Instead, the 45th president rolled to his swearing-in in the same 2009 Cadillac limo that carried his predecessor. Nicknamed “The Beast,” the Cadillac-branded, diesel truck-based car outfitted with 8-inch-thick armor plating and 5-inch-thick bulletproof glass can reportedly withstand everything from machine gun fire to chemical attacks. Optional equipment also reportedly includes tear gas canisters and shotguns.

A replacement will reportedly break cover later this year. When it does, it is expected to be a moderately revised version of the current Cadillac-based conveyance. Exceedingly safe and sufficiently stately? Sure. But does that really fit for a leader whose unlikely rise has defied both politics and tradition? In hopes of making presidential motoring great again, the petrol-huffing patriots here at Driver’s Seat wish to offer a potential replacement of properly presidential proportions: the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650.

Much like our current president himself, the big German SUV is an unusual choice for the job. Rooted in the rugged, military-inspired G-Wagen of the 1970s, the modern G-Class has retained the boxy, utilitarian exterior styling while offering posh interior appointments. Though it is capable of genuine off-roading, most G-Class drivers are more likely to be engaging in soft-roading (think: a rough curb cut outside Neiman Marcus). That said, it’s a truly unique ride fit for a king … er, rather, a president. It is powered by the same 621 hp twin-turbo V-12 found in the top spec G65 AMG. Likewise, the front cabin is essentially the same. From there, things start to get interesting.

For starters, the wheelbase has been stretched almost 2 feet. This uuuge increase allows for “first-class” appointments like a pair of nearly lay-flat massaging rear thrones with their own 10-inch infotainment screens and folding tray tables. The rear portion of the roof has been removed in favor of a power-retractable fabric top. Though this could pose challenges to the president’s security and coiffure, that’s what extra Secret Service (and stylist) details are for.

Speaking of extra costs: As you might expect, the G650 won’t come cheap. Official pricing hasn’t been announced, but estimates are in the neighborhood of half a million dollars. In terms of presidential budgeting, that’s not too much more than the city of New York reportedly spends for security at Trump Tower each day the president is there. In that context, a presidential Mercedes-Maybach G650 seems like taxpayer money well (mis)spent.

:: mercedes.com