Family Calendar

BY Coast Staff

WonderCon Anaheim comic-con.org/wca

The annual comic book and science fiction convention will feature signings from writers and illustrators, workshops, and rare collectibles.

One-day passes are $9-$30. Three-day badges are $32-$65.

WonderCon Anaheim March 31 through April 2 at Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave.

Easter Eggstravaganza irvineparkrailroad.com

Hop on over with family and friends to enjoy this fun and exciting event. Children can meet and have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny and participate in several activities including an egg hunt, train rides, a moon bounce and hay rides. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, March 25 through April 15 at Irvine Park Railroad, 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange.



The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde vanguard.edu

Two gentlemen living in 1890s England have taken to bending the truth in order to put some

excitement into their lives. Jack Worthing has invented a brother, Earnest, whom he uses as an excuse to leave his dull country life behind to visit the ravishing Gwendolen. Algy Montcrieff decides to take the name Earnest when visiting Worthing’s young and beautiful ward, Cecily, at a country manor. Things go awry when they meet in the country, and their deceptions are discovered.

7:30 p.m. March 2-4, 2 p.m.

March 4-5 at Lyceum Theater, Vanguard University, 55 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets are $13-$15.



Swallows Day Parade swallowsparade.com

Head to San Juan Capistrano on March 25 and enjoy the 59th annual event at 11 a.m. Mercado Street Fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival hbcbfest.com

Celebrate the coming of cherry blossom season to Huntington Beach. The annual festival will feature Japanese dance, music, food, cultural exhibits, arts, crafts, martial arts and games. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 at Huntington Beach Central Park Bandstand, behind the Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave. Admission is free.



‘Peter Rabbit Tales’ thebarclay.org

An imaginative theatrical adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s beloved stories of Peter Rabbit and his friends. Hop on a whimsical adventure with Peter, his cousin Benjamin, his sister Flopsy and Mr. Todd. Using life-size puppets, fantastic costumes, masks, dance and music. 2 p.m. March 19 at Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive. Tickets are $21.



Watercolor Demonstration themuck.org

The National Watercolor Society opens the gallery season with an exhibition devoted to figurative portraits. The invitational show features a range of works by more than 40 artists working in some form of water-based media. 7:30-9 p.m.

March 2 at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Admission if free.



Tustin Hangar half Marathon & 5K renegaderaceseries.com

The Half Marathon will start at 7 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 7:30 a.m. These March 12 races are designed to raise the maximum amount of funds for nonprofits and charities while showcasing the city. Both races will start at the District at Tustin Legacy, 2437 Park Ave. Runners in both races will proceed through one of the two Tustin blimp hangars, among the largest wooden structures ever built and rarely opened to the public.

Very Eric Carle discoverycube.org

Play-and-learn exhibit featuring activities inspired by five of Eric Carle’s classic books: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “The Very Quiet Cricket,” “The Very Lonely Firefly,” “The Very Clumsy Click Beetle” and “The Very Busy Spider.” In this exhibit, your kids can become the Very Hungry Caterpillar as they follow an insect path, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider and find your light with the Very Lonely Firefly. These interactive experiences bring to life the beloved children’s books and create a fun space for little minds to imagine big things.

The Discovery Cube Orange County is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Very Eric Carle experience runs through May 14. 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana.

Dana Point Festival Of Whales festivalofwhales.com

Spend two weekends in March celebrating the migration of our massive marine neighbors. The 46th annual Dana Point Festival of Whales will feature an array of family-friendly activities. On March 4-5 and 11-12 visit the Dana Point Harbor for whale watching, a classic car show, educational lectures, paddling and sailing opportunities, sand sculpting, concerts, and a festive street fair. The final weekend wraps with an outdoor Whale of a Concert and barbeque at Baby Beach.

The Beach Boys scfta.org

In the pantheon of pop, few groups have enjoyed the success of the Beach Boys. Their close vocal harmonies and “Good Vibrations” conjure timeless memories of surf, sun and endless summers. Known for such irresistible chart-topping hits as “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “Kokomo,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “California Girls,” these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. 8 p.m. March 3-4 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets start at $35.



The San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering lovestemsd.org

Ten-day educational experience including interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities and dynamic speakers to engage kids and families in all that encompasses STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The week kicks off with its largest event, EXPO Day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4) at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd. Admission is free. Hundreds of community businesses and organizations will participate in EXPO Day, and to over 60 programs and events will follow throughout the week throughout San Diego County. More than 75,000 kids, parents, teachers, industry leaders and community members are anticipated to attend.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival stpatsparade.org

Featuring marching bands and floats, live entertainment, craft booths, rides, art contests and kid zone. Festival, runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. March 11 at Balboa Park, 6th Avenue and Laurel Street, San Diego.



