Crisp Family Super Bowl Event

BY Lawrence Sherwin

The Ninth Annual Crisp Family Super Bowl Event, hosted by Gary and Julie Crisp, owners of C2 Imaging based in Costa Mesa, saluted active duty Marines and Veterans at the American Legion Yacht Club in Newport Beach.

Three hundred Camp Pendleton based Marines and their families emerged from a blow-up eagle tunnel to the cheers and thanks of supporters. Then it was king for a day time with food, cigars, beer, photo booth, casino, massages, harbor cruises, yoga classes and much more. The USC Marching Band saluted all branches of the military in a meshing of music and dance with special attention to veterans from World War II and Vietnam. Los Angeles Charger cheerleaders provided wonderful moments for the Marines as they posed for pictures, danced and generally made everyone feel great.

The event raised $25,000 for the 5th Marine Division Support Group of Dana Point. Manny Montanez and his platoon mates, who all received Purple Hearts for their service in Vietnam, attended the event and were recognized for heroism and courage.