Chefs whip up excitement for Illumination Foundation

BY Nancy Luna | photography by stephanie hill

With homeless encampments growing daily along the Santa Ana Riverbed, helping find shelter for the needy population was top of mind during the second annual OC Chef’s Table event on March 12.

The gastronomic-focused gala, held at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, raised $680,000 for Irvine-based Illumination Foundation. The funds will help build a second emergency shelter for homeless families with children. Illuminations used the same amount of funds raised at last year’s inaugural gala to help build a shelter in Stanton, which opened over the holidays. Mary Niven, Illuminations board chairwoman and a senior executive for The Disneyland Resort, visited the housing on Christmas Eve. “It was one of the most special moments of my entire life.”

She was among dozens of guests who dined on extravagant coursed meals prepared tableside from chefs of critically acclaimed restaurants such as Napa Rose, Nick’s and The Blind Rabbit. The 32 tables were decorated to match the chef’s playful menus – from Antonello’s under-the-sea theme to Pascal’s French ocean liner experience. Guests at the Pascal table included Disneyland Resort President Michael Colglazier and actor Kurt Russell. The Hollwood star’s GoGi Wines was paired with courses featuring filet mignon with seared foie gras and chilled lobster with caviar. The fantasy dining displays delighted guests like Mike Murphy, who owns a CPA firm in Cypress: “It’s phenomenal. Each table is like its own restaurant.”