Remembering National Philanthropy Day

BY Samantha Esquivel

enlarge Tony Lattimore and Carla Rhea National Philanthropy Day honorees Tennyson Oyler for Pacific Life (Outstanding Large Corporation), Sandra Jackson (Outstanding Philanthropist), Vanis Buckholz (Outstanding Youth), and Laura Davick (Outstanding Founder for Crystal Cove Alliance).

November 17 was a beautiful, sunny day in Orange County, a perfect day to host the 31st Annual National Philanthropy Day (NPD) at the Orange County Awards Luncheon.

Nearly 800 guests gathered at the City National Grove of Anaheim to celebrate local philanthropic leaders. The Orange County Chapter is one of 250 chapters for a total of 30,000 members that celebrate National Philanthropy Day across the world.

One of the youngest honored at the ceremony was 14-year-old Vanis Buckholz. Buckholz created My Recycler where he has recycled nearly 75,000 pounds of trash in the last seven years. Much of his proceeds go to benefitting Project Hope Alliance.

“I started recycling with a trash bag in the pantry and my favorite part is helping kids that don’t have a home,” said Buckholz.

Along with Buckholz, Elizabeth and Thomas Tierney were honored for their work throughout Orange County, launching initiatives focusing on a multitude of platforms from arts and education to research and faith.

Co-chairs, Catherine Spear and Julia Foster presented these awards to honoree philanthropists:





LEGACY AWARD

Elizabeth and Thomas Tierney, Coto de Caza

The Tierneys have focused on supporting as well as leading initiatives in the arts, education, medicine, safety, security, technology, research and faith. Their latest endeavor, the Tierney Center for Veterans Services at Goodwill Orange County provides full-spectrum nurturing for veterans across California.





OUTSTANDING PHILANTHROPIST

Sandra Jackson, Newport Beach

Jackson’s heart for philanthropy is a lifetime endeavor. Her latest effort involves the newly-opened Charter School, the Samueli Academy, for which she was Steering Committee co-chair and currently serves as Board of Trustees Chair.





OUTSTANDING PHILANTHROPIC GROUP

Future Leaders of Our Community, Laguna Beach

Future Leaders of Our Community (FLOC) is a community-based organization that bridges the gap between young professionals and nonprofits, with 240,000 volunteer hours served since it was launched in 2009. Accepted by FLOC Co-Founder and Executive Director Shawn Wehan.







OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER FUNDRAISER

Nancy and Irving Chase, Irvine

The Chases are passionate about making a difference in the lives of others by serving on nonprofit boards and giving of their time through a myriad of charity organizations throughout Orange County.





OUTSTANDING FOUNDER

Laura Davick - Crystal Cove Alliance, Newport Coast

Founding Crystal Cove Alliance (CAA) in 1999, Davick’s leadership has been instrumental in CAA overseeing the management of the cottage rentals in the Historic District. She remains focused on restoring the final 17 cottages and providing a leadership role in fundraising and innovative educational programming and conservation.





OUTSTANDING SMALL CORPORATION OR BUSINESS (1-50 employees)

The Bascom Group, LLC, Irvine

The Bascom Group has cultivated a spirit of generosity and compassion in its employees by offering one hour of vacation time for every hour of volunteer work, which encourages them to assist local nonprofits through personal contributions and involvement. Accepted by The Bascom Group Co-Founder David Kim.





OUTSTANDING MID-SIZE CORPORATION OR BUSINESS (51-499 employees)

Fluidmaster, Inc., San Juan Capistrano

Fluidmaster’s founding goal was to “Be a Good Citizen in the Community,” and the company is known for offering its employees many avenues to give back, while its 2015 Corporate Giving Focus supported more than 100 charitable organizations. Accepted by Fluidmaster Chairman/CEO Robert AndersonSchoepe.





OUTSTANDING LARGE CORPORATION OR BUSINESS (500+ employees)

Pacific Life, Newport Beach

Pacific Life strives to improve its communities and environment through philanthropy and volunteerism. In 2015, the company’s Good Guys volunteer teams completed 156 projects, benefiting 95 nonprofits for a total of 10,200 hours. Accepted by Pacific Life Foundation President Tennyson Oyler.





OUTSTANDING YOUTH

Vanis Buckholz, Corona del Mar

Seven years old when he started recycling, 14-year-old Vanis Buckholz established “My Recycler,” with 75,000 lbs. recycled to date, and two families moved out of homelessness, thanks to Buckholz’s support of Project Hope Alliance.