Have a Smashing Good Time at The Wreck Room, a California First

BY Samantha Esquivel

Did your significant other blow it on Valentine’s Day? Does watching CNN make you boil with anger? And what’s up with that Honda Civic cutting you off on the freeway?

Owners Zack Teperman and Kyle Haman of the Wreck Room have come up with just the place to put all that frustration, anger, rage--you name it.

The Wreck Room is the very first store to open in the U.S. where you are invited--no, encouraged--to smash and destroy virtually anything. Granted, it’s all the way out at the Lake Elisnore Outlets in Lake Elisnore, but worth the drive for anger relief.

“This is the place where you can break something and not get in trouble,” says Haman. “It’s a place where you can vent and get your frustrations out.”

After gearing up in safety wear you can pick from a crowbar, ax, hammer or bat to demolish items of your choice. The Wreck Room has teamed up with local recyclers to provide items like old television sets, computers, phones, glass, wine bottles or vases all for customers’ wrecking happiness.

“I don’t think it’s just California that is angry there are a lot of angry people everywhere,” said Teperman. “After you are done breaking and destroying things you are much calmer.”

Teperman and Haman were two friends who decided to start the business after they say they wanted to provide people with a place to release their anger and frustrations.

And it’s no coincidence the Wreck Room is opening on Valentine’s Day. “We have a printer and can print a photo of your ex to smash and destroy,” says Teperman. “People have relationship issues and some people don’t really like Valentine’s Day so we are giving them a reason to celebrate by breaking something.”

Ultimately, the owners say they want to provide a safe environment for people who want to have fun or release stress.

There are many packages available and discounts for veterans and first responders.





For more information visit wreckitnow.com