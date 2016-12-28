Play like a girl

Life in the cutthroat world of ladies' tennis leagues

BY LORI BASHEDA | photography by mark rightmire and michael ares

Susan Paulus and Suzanne DeVries at The Newport Beach Tennis Club View Full Slideshow

Cheryl Smith sent an email to her tennis friends this past summer with some shocking news: She had just finished playing two hours of doubles at Los Caballeros Racquet Club in the hot sun, when her arm started hurting.

“Then things went dark,” she wrote. “And simply put, I died.”

She ends the email with this: “Will see you all soon, I hope, back out on the courts.”

This is “ladies” league tennis in Orange County: Tough-as-nails women who won’t let a little old heart attack keep them off the courts.

The stereotype of trophy wives in white skirt sets prancing around their private club? Over. Gone. Amen.

There are some of those, sure, but there are also lawyers and doctors and teachers and full-time moms, all kicking one another’s butts every day of the week from the resort-like Newport Beach Tennis Club to the ocean-breeze rooftop courts of Dana Hills Tennis Center.

“We go out there to play for the blood,” says Yuna Crawford, a Lake Forest grandmother. “I’m half joking. But not really.”