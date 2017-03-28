There's nothing a little Lipstick Sister can't fix

BY Amanda Fletcher | photography by leonard Ortiz

Life for Hensi Morris is all about balance. She's the founder of Lipstick Sister, a networking and empowerment organization. View Full Slideshow

Public relations executive Hensi Morris knows how hard it can be to make friends.

“It happens all the time. Even now. I’ll go to a wedding or a baby shower not knowing anyone, and if I don’t introduce myself or try to make small talk, I could sit through the whole event and no one would talk to me.” Turns out, women across the country can relate. To quote an xoJane article, “Women’s friendships, especially in adulthood, are perhaps the most complicated, peculiar and delicate match-ups of all.”

Knowing this, Morris did her best to make female friends when she sold her public relations firm in Mexico City and moved to Los Angeles six years ago. She discovered that truly meaningful connections were difficult in groups where members had to meet certain criteria.

“I found it really frustrating. If I wasn’t single, I couldn’t go to the single girl happy hours. If I didn’t have a baby at home, I was excluded from the mommy-and-me groups. If I wasn’t interested in hanging out exclusively with high-powered executives, or didn’t have my own business, I couldn’t go to those kinds of networking events either.”

So Morris decided to create the kind of group she longed to join and called it Lipstick Sister, after one of her grandmother’s expressions. It’s a networking and empowerment organization whose goal is to create lasting, authentic friendships between extraordinary women. The first luncheon in LA drew 35 women, 31 of whom decided to join before they were done with dessert. Five and a half years later, Lipstick Sister has grown (it’s invitation only) with chapters in Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C., New York and now Orange County. Two hundred members strong, Lipstick Sister asks members to sign a code of conduct, as well as confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, to provide everyone a safe space to be vulnerable. There is zero tolerance for mean-spirited behavior.

The result?

“We’re not just sitting around a table full of drinks and gossiping; we are asking real questions” Morris said. “We are engaged in conversation, laughing and crying and hugging. Every time we get together we make sure that the meeting is meaningful, that each woman leaves with some positive takeaway that she can apply to her life.”



My neighborhood: Newport Beach.



Why I live there: Let’s just say all signs were pointing to Orange County. I was set up by one of my matchmaking Lipstick Sisters, a founding member of the LA chapter who lived in Orange County. She urged me to start the OC chapter and to go out with a friend of hers she thought I would really like. The only hitch was that he lived in Newport Beach and I was in LA. I told her that I was willing to walk through whatever door presented itself to me. The result is that Orange County has been our fastest-growing chapter — more than 20 members in three months — and my boyfriend and I have been living together in Newport Beach since January.



My perfect day: It starts and ends at home. Our house is steps away from the sand, so I’m lucky when I get to start my day with a walk on the beach with my “girls,” a 7-pound Maltese and a 40-pound shepherd mix. I’ll meditate for an hour in front of the water before making myself a cup of coffee and answering a few emails, making some personal calls to various women in the organization, talking to my mom, and having a quiet dinner. Living here is so different from my days in Los Angeles; we’ve created such a laid-back, peaceful existence. My life in Newport is all about balance. Even my workdays are perfect days.



Favorite getaway: Driving down to San Diego to spend the day with my boyfriend, the dogs and my parents.



Sanctuary: Meditation classes at Ra Yoga studio in Costa Mesa.



Favorite place to shop that’s not a chain: A’maree’s.



The local restaurants I love: A, Andrea at Pelican Hill, Farmhouse.



Angels or Dodgers: Is that baseball or football?



Red or nude: Russian Red and Wet Kiss Nude from Lipstick Sister’s new line that we are launching.



On my nightstand: Flowers, an old black-and-white photo of my mom and dad, a candle and my journal, oh, and a dog-eared, highlighted copy of “God Wears Lipstick! Kabbalah for Women” by Karen Berg.



Best advice: Be yourself. I am the same person at the grocery store as I am in the boardroom and at the lunch table. People have said they feel an instant connection with me and I believe that is because I am consistently being myself.

Never take something personally. We have no idea what kind of emotional turmoil someone else is going through to make them react a certain way.



What surprises people about you: I’m a closet nerd! I love history and aliens and science and anthropology.



Female icons: My grandmother, who always said, “There’s nothing a little lipstick can’t fix,” and my mother, who still teaches me something new every day.