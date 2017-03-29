The Real Deal on resort fees

BY Valli Herman

Some Orange County hotels and resorts are taking the sting out of the resort fee. Also called a hospitality or destination fee, the add-on charge now includes some worthwhile amenities, such as access to a spa’s wet areas, daily bottles of water and even a full-size bottle of wine. The fees were introduced 20 years ago and still often cover the cost of access to the internet, gym, spa or parking. Or not. The included amenities can vary wildly.

“There are some consumers who are livid about resort fees,” says Bjorn Hanson, clinical professor with the New York University Jonathan M. Tisch Center for Hospitality and Tourism. Perhaps because they’ve become so difficult to compare and understand, the fees don’t rank high on the list of variables travelers use to make buying choices.

So why charge them at all? It seems we hate higher room rates even more. Hanson’s research found that even a $2 difference in room rates can send a would-be guest down the road in search of a better deal. Resort fees, however, are an under-the-radar fact of modern travel that travelers tend to ignore, even if how they’re imposed rankles.

“The fee itself isn’t the biggest source of discontent. It’s the surprises,” Hanson says. His research found that fees are set at the discretion of each hotel and can change frequently. Further, resort fees and similar surcharges can vary from hotel to hotel within the same brand and city. More confusing: The fees may be revealed upfront, disclosed many steps into the booking process or sometimes buried in fine print after you reserve a room.

Many travelers may have already reached the same conclusion as a recent Federal Trade Commission report: Even really determined shoppers can’t easily compare resort fees and room rates apples to apples. Shoppers may need to take detailed notes to get any sense of what costs how much and where – what the FTC calls a “cognitive cost.”

“Hotels could eliminate these costs to consumers by including the resort fee in the advertised price,” the report said. It also suggested hotels make the rates plus all fees the most prominently displayed price, or change to “unbundled, optional resort services, which would not be included in the advertised price.”

Difficult cost comparisons mean many consumers may overpay, or at the very least, reach an ill-informed decision. “Unless the total price is disclosed upfront, separating resort fees from the room rate is unlikely to result in benefits that offset the likely harm to consumers,” the report concluded. Yet keeping the fees separate from the room rate may mean a hotel guest pays lower taxes overall and can allow hotels to pay lower commissions to online travel agents.

But some Orange County resorts are taking the sting out of the fees. The Ranch at Laguna Beach prominently promotes that it is a resort-fee-free resort. The fees are a personal peeve of hotel owner Mark Christy, so he banned them and included Wi-Fi and parking in the room rate. Two Meritage Collection resorts, Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach and Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, include a full-size bottle of wine as part of their fee if you book a room directly with the hotel. The Island Hotel offers a $5 food and beverage voucher for its grab-and-go shop, Market Place, priority access to the Aqua Lounge, and a digital version of The New York Times and The Financial Times.

When a resort fee includes an unexpected bonus, like that “free” bottle of wine, the move may stoke some goodwill, according to Hanson, but it’s not likely a sign that resort fees are going away, especially at luxury properties. In the future, instead of fees, travelers may get more bare-bones lodging. Of all the hotels being built across the country today, Hanson said, between 60 and 70 percent are limited-service hotels that may not offer food or drinks, much less a bottle of wine. Or a corkscrew.