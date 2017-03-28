Chatter

BY Coast Staff

Getting Personal

Beautifully crafted shoes double as moving works of art. Sculpted and embellished to enhance the feet of women around the world, Italian designer Gianvito Rossi’s shoes have amassed a dedicated following of well-heeled influencers.

Rossi, who began his career with an apprenticeship with his father, legendary designer Sergio Rossi, learned the importance of maintaining a disciplined eye when it comes to design. Why rely on gimmicks if real women care more about quality and craftsmanship? Now, 10 years after launching his first women’s footwear collection in Milan, Rossi has seen his client list grow to include celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Penelope Cruz, Sarah Jessica Parker and Gigi Hadid.

On April 29, Neiman Marcus Fashion Island hosts Gianvito Rossi at an intimate gathering. Guests can shop the designer’s latest styles, such as the stonewash denim sandals with cherry appliqués, available only at Neiman Marcus. Rossi will discuss how his inspiration evolved. In his eyes, the designer’s ego should never overwhelm the wearer. For Rossi, “the woman is the masterpiece.”

Gianvito Rossi will appear from 2-4 p.m. on April 29 at Neiman Marcus Fashion Island, 949.759.1900 :: neimanmarcus.com

Lights, Camera, Action!

The 17th annual Newport Beach Film Festival takes place April 20-27. This festival by the sea celebrates a diverse assortment of studio and independent films, including the highly anticipated “Remembering Leonard Nimoy” documentary. Produced by Nimoy’s daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, David Knight, the documentary charts the actor’s personal life starting with his childhood in Boston, his early Hollywood career and his iconic role as Spock on “Star Trek.” The film culminates with the actor’s family as they share their experience of watching Nimoy battle chronic obstructive pulmonary disease during his final years.– J.T.

Newport Beach Film Festival takes place April 20-27.

Tickets for “Remembering Leonard Nimoy” go on sale April 1. :: newportbeachfilmfest.com

Pacific Symphony Lives

Just months ago, Pacific Symphony, musicians threatened to strike over better pay, health benefits, and a guaranteed number of performances and rehearsals. After months of what the orchestra called “challenging” talks, both sides have formally agreed to a new contract that includes a 10.4 percent wage increase over five years.

Better pay and guaranteed work not only averted the strike but undoubtedly make the symphony more attractive to musicians. The symphony has two key openings: its concertmaster and first chair viola.

“A lot of innovations we agreed on made me feel that there had been thoughtful compromise,” Pacific Symphony president John Forsyte told the Register. “Not everything is easy, but we all want to enrich the lives of more people in Orange County.”

The orchestra’s other big news is that it will appear next season on PBS’ “Great Performances” in the first national broadcast from Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. The program, celebrating the orchestra’s 17th annual American Composers Festival, will feature Peter Boyer’s work “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” highlighting immigrants who came to the U.S. between 1910 and 1940.

“Since I composed ‘Ellis Island’ 15 years ago, it has been my dream to see the work produced for PBS’ ‘Great Performances,’” the Grammy-nominated composer said. “It is thrilling to see that dream coming true with these performances by Pacific Symphony.”