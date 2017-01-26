Top CFOs take home awards in OCBJ's annual awards presentation

BY Samantha Esquivel

Award Winners (left to right): Joe McCarthy, Jo Ann Escasa-Haigh, James Molloy, Dessi Sarabosing and Colin Severn View Full Slideshow

Five local financial professionals were honored at the Orange County Business Journal’s 10th annual Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Year Awards. More than 550 people attended the ceremony hosted at the Hotel Irvine Jamboree Center Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award was Joe McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration, and CFO of the Placentia-based Sunrise Growers Inc. Award presenters noted McCarthy helped lead dramatic changes in the business, which led to the organization’s successful sale to a different private equity firm in 2008, then again in 2013. In October 2015, the firm was again sold to strategic buyer.

The other award winners were:

OUTSTANDING CFO OF A PUBLIC COMPANY

Colin Severn, SVP & CFO

William Lyon Homes, Newport Beach

OUTSTANDING CFO OF A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY

James Molloy, CFO

Alorica, Irvine

OUTSTANDING CFO OF A NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATION

Jo Ann Escasa-Haigh, EVP; Chief Integration Officer, Providence St. Joseph Health; Chief Financial Officer, St. Joseph Health

Providence St. Joseph Health, Irvine

RISING STAR AWARD

Dessi Sarabosing, SVP Finance & Accounting

Real Mex Restaurants, Cypress

The Orange County Business Journal says recipients were chosen based on exceptional skills, accomplishments and their contributions to their organization’s growth and success.







