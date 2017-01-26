| Print Story | E-Mail Story | Font Size

Top CFOs take home awards in OCBJ's annual awards presentation

BY Samantha Esquivel
January 26 - 2017 2:00 PM
Award Winners (left to right): Joe McCarthy, Jo Ann Escasa-Haigh, James Molloy, Dessi Sarabosing and Colin Severn
Five local financial professionals were honored at the Orange County Business Journal’s 10th annual Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Year Awards. More than 550 people attended the ceremony hosted at the Hotel Irvine Jamboree Center Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award was Joe McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration, and CFO of the Placentia-based Sunrise Growers Inc. Award presenters noted McCarthy helped lead dramatic changes in the business, which led to the organization’s successful sale to a different private equity firm in 2008, then again in 2013. In October 2015, the firm was again sold to strategic buyer.

The other award winners were:

OUTSTANDING CFO OF A PUBLIC COMPANY
Colin Severn, SVP & CFO
William Lyon Homes, Newport Beach

OUTSTANDING CFO OF A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY
James Molloy, CFO
Alorica, Irvine

OUTSTANDING CFO OF A NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATION
Jo Ann Escasa-Haigh, EVP; Chief Integration Officer, Providence St. Joseph Health; Chief Financial Officer, St. Joseph Health
Providence St. Joseph Health, Irvine

RISING STAR AWARD
Dessi Sarabosing, SVP Finance & Accounting
Real Mex Restaurants, Cypress

The Orange County Business Journal says recipients were chosen based on exceptional skills, accomplishments and their contributions to their organization’s growth and success.





