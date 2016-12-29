An old flame

Sparking serenity in the new year

BY Tae Yoon

A good candle does more than just light a room. It’s beautiful home décor. It’s perfume for a space. It captures the allure of all those around. Start the New Year by luxuriating with this essential must-haves that will transport you.

The Traditional Artisan Heirloom Candle from Laguna Candles features all-natural waxes in one of the company’s most popular scents, Laguna Paradise. Since 2003, this local brand has been producing luxury-scented candles in eco-friendly glass vessels that are hand-blown with Orange County craftsmanship. $180. :: lagunacandles.com

The three-wick Champagne Black Label candle from Antica Farmacista features a complex balance of crisp citrus with apricot and passion fruit. And at 37 ounces, it is abundant enough is sure to delight from its faux black crocodile skin gift box is opened. $158. :: anticafarmacista.com

The Oil Candle from Tom Dixon contains a higher percentage of fragrance, producing a stronger and longer-lasting scent of guaiac wood and cypress. Its multicolored vessel also creates a gorgeous hue reminiscent of dragonfly wings. $100. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue, South Coast Plaza :: saksfifthavenue.com

The Colonia Cube Candle from Acqua Di Parma, a classic brand once favored by 1950s Hollywood film stars, requires 24 hours to make by a master craftsman in Italy. A new reformulated design also protects the candle exterior, helping the logo remain intact during use with a cotton wick to ensure a clean burn. $98. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue, South Coast Plaza :: saksfifthavenue.com

The Marie Antoinette bust from Trudon captivates not only by its striking beauty, but also its details. $125. :: trudon.com

The Grande Maison Candle from Voluspa conjures the Southern California spirit with a smell of California driftwood, sea salt and shore brush. Founded in 1999, this Orange County candle maker combines meticulously crafted scents with impeccable ingredients. $65.

Available at Nordstrom, Fashion Island. :: voluspa.com

The Feu de Bois/Wood Fire Large Candle from diptyque brings the great outdoors indoors with its scent of wood from an open fire. The earthenware holder made in the South of France also provides a touch of sophistication. $290. Available at Diptyque, South Coast Plaza :: diptyqueparis.com

The Giardino Segreto candle from Fornasetti delivers a warming yet fresh fragrance reminiscent of herbs and foliage. Its inspiration of an Italian secret garden motif includes attractive little owls on the ceramic holder. $156. :: us.amara.com

The Voyage d’Or candle exquisitely unites two of L’ objet’s lasting inspirations: illustrious gold and luminous platinum. The candle’s beautiful porcelain holder also makes a strong statement as a decorative treasure. $195. :: l-objet.com

Created for Baccarat’s 250-year anniversary, the Rouge 540 Heritage Scented candle delicately perfumes any room. And its extravagant crystal holder is the perfect memento to keep celebrating the brand for years to come. $510. Available at Baccarat, South Coast Plaza. :: us.baccarat.com

The Birchwood Pine Grand 4-Wick Candle from Nest brings you a majestic winter forest with a blend of white pine, fir balsam and birchwood. Made with highly refined and cosmetic-grade wax, it will bring life to any room. $225. :: nestfragrances.com