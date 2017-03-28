‘A Better World Starts Small' garners big success

BY Samantha Esquivel

With a performance by Grammy winner Alicia Keys and a surprise $1 million donation, the annual CHOC gala was an event to remember.

The organization celebrated its annual Cherishes Children Gala on February 4 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. More than 1,000 community members, philanthropists and businesses joined to celebrate the lifesaving work at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. The gala’s theme was “A Better World Starts Small.”

The hospital’s foundation board presented the Sharon D. Lund Foundation with the Children’s Champion Award for its $5 million donation making possible CHOC’s Medical Intelligence Innovations Institute.

“From our committee members and sponsors to our guests, thank you for supporting our efforts to advance pediatric medicine and research,” said CHOC President Kimberly Chavalas Cripe.

Keys serenaded guests with an intimate live performance of music from her newest album, “Here,” and music legend David Foster entertained the crowd. But the highlight of the night might have been the surprise $1 million check presented by the Argyros Family Foundation. Including the silent and live auctions, the event raised an impressive $5.1 million.

CHOC provides services to more than 100,000 children each year. Proceeds from the gala will go to providing services, education and research supporting children in need.