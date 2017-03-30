Explore the wild kingdom of Zambia

BY Rosemary McClure | photography by shutterstock, thinkstock, zumapress

Travel is a great educator, says Jim Holden, who helms a Newport Beach-based safari company. A native of Zambia, he urges travelers to try Africa, specifically his homeland, known for its uncrowded national parks, friendly people and diverse wildlife. Zambia’s natural attractions exceed those of any continental competitor, he says. “Its wildlife provides some of the best safari experiences to be had in Africa.” Holden, educated in Zimbabwe and South Africa, traveled the world as a youth before returning to Africa to manage a safari company in Kenya. He now introduces travelers to Africa through his Orange County company, Holden Safaris.

Why Zambia?

Zambia is virtually untouched, still unspoiled by the large hotels and tourist facilities that have popped up elsewhere, blocking out the main reason American visitors seek out Africa – for the wildlife. It offers a combination of comfortable camps and wilderness, in addition to walking safaris, and the chance to see Victoria Falls, called one of the natural wonders of the world.

Time is right

The best time to visit is during Zambia’s winter, from May to October. At this time the wildlife is more visible and there is greater vehicle access to the places they congregate. Days are balmy and sun-drenched, with temperatures in the 70s. Nights are cool with big starry skies and blazing campfires where you can sit and listen to safari stories.

Secret tip

The best-kept secret is the fact that 30 percent of Zambia’s land mass is set aside for wildlife conservation. Most visitors to Zambia visit only Victoria Falls, placing just a toe in Zambia. The main wildlife experience lies to the north and west. To the west is the Busanga Plains and Kafue National Park, Africa’s second largest, with some of Africa’s largest lion prides. Further west is the Liuwa Plain, hosting Africa’s second-largest wildebeest migration.

After dark

Nightlife in Zambia consists of local dancers performing traditional dances. Most of the lodges provide this entertainment.

Buy in

Some of Africa’s finest wood carvings are found in Zambia. Probably the best place to buy wood carvings and African ornaments is in Livingstone, on the Zambian side of Victoria Falls. If you visit Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, a popular shopping stop for tourists is the Kabwata Cultural Village. This open-air market has thatch-roofed huts and stalls where baskets, masks, carvings, drums and fabrics are sold.

Best bite

Everyone is raving about the new Elephant Cafe in Livingstone at Victoria Falls. Situated on the banks of the Zambezi River, the cafe serves a delicious lunch. But the main attraction is an interaction with a resident herd of tame elephants. These elephants have been rescued after poachers killed their parents. The elephants are not ridden but can be observed. Reservations are essential.

Must do

A visitor’s first priority should be a walking safari in Luangwa National Park. It was here that the walking safari was pioneered, with travelers walking between seasonal camps in the care of a highly skilled guide. Each year the seasonal camps are erected with modern comforts: running water, hot showers and delicious food. Beyond the camps, you can hear the sounds of Africa. Think of the walk as a stroll in the Garden of Eden surrounded by Africa’s flora and fauna, without another person in sight. This is how our ancient ancestors moved about Africa. It’s a life-changing experience. Another top site in Zambia is the Victoria Falls World Heritage National Monument, where you can see the spectacular Zambezi River falls that form the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.