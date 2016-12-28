Luxury at your fingertips

Why local entrepreneurs are transforming the nail salon experience

BY LORI BASHEDA | photography by leonard ortiz and Polished Perfect

Polished Perfect by Twila True and GLO Nail Bar have Instagram accounts that showcase their nail art. View Full Slideshow

I’m seated high on a black velvet throne with a hot herbal wrap around my neck and a glass of wine in my hand. A menu is handed to me. Am I in the mood for rose petals or lemon slices floating in my foot bath? Perhaps a Champagne rinse for my legs? A foot scrub made of crushed candy canes?

These are the difficult decisions you will face at the new wave of luxe nail salons rolling onto Orange County’s shores.

The one where I am having trouble choosing my indulgence is called GLO Nail Bar, which opened last spring in Corona del Mar Plaza. It’s owned by Tomson Nguyen, who just might be the poster boy for the evolution of the nail salon in Orange County.

As a kid, Nguyen spent his summers in salons all over the county with his mom, Dzung Thi Hoang. The mother of three fled Vietnam after the fall of Saigon and, after settling in Westminster, began working as a manicurist (calling herself Linda) six days a week to feed her family.

After Nguyen grew up, he earned a doctorate in criminology at UCI. Then it was on to Texas to take a job as an assistant professor at the University of Houston.

It was there that love came into the picture: Nguyen met Tracy Tran, who had her own nail salon stories.

Tran was once a teenage nail technician in the back of a small-town Texas laundromat that is now a doughnut shop. She used to keep a notebook of all the things she would change if she ever owned her own salon.

As Nguyen and Tran fell in love, they also got to wondering: What if they could fix everything they hated about the nail industry?

The couple packed up and moved back to Orange County in 2014 to give it a shot.

Later that year they opened GLO, which might be described as a “slumber party spa” with sequin pillows, mimosas, giant jars of candy, chandeliers and a pop ballad playlist. Customers choose from a menu of farm-to-foot-bath scrubs ($48 to $78), which Tran hand-blends with essential oils and natural products like oatmeal, pumpkin and applesauce.

“Would customers pay more for our experience?” Nguyen nervously wondered when he opened the doors that first day.

Yes, it turns out, they would. The salon was so popular, the couple has since opened another. And Nguyen, now 40, makes enough money to give his mom a monthly “stipend” so she doesn’t have to work anymore.

“It’s a game changer,” Tran says.

And not just for them. GLO is among a small but growing cadre of mani-pedi emporiums that are taking it up a notch – transforming Orange County’s nail salon landscape. But like many new fashions, this latest incarnation harks back to the past.