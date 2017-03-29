You can't take it with you.

The love between Tom and Elizabeth Tierney birthed a tradition of giving they hope will last long after they're gone.

BY LORI BASHEDA and photography by Mark Rightmire

Elizabeth and Tom Tierney attend the UCI Medal event in 2007. View Full Slideshow

Sycamores and old oaks and white wooden fences line the road to Los Ranchos Estates, an equestrian neighborhood of custom homes in Coto de Caza. Siri stops me at a black iron gate adorned with two life-size bronze horses. They part sleepily, and I roll down a dusty brick driveway, past a barn and up to a stately Georgian mansion overlooking a pasture where real horses graze. The air is fresh here, and Saddleback mountain looms in the distance.

Tom Tierney steps out the front door to greet me, but his black lab, Raider, and French bulldog, Frieda, beat him to it. Together the four of us head inside to the great room, which is at once cozy and elegant in the way of an English hunting lodge. A mounted elk head stares out near the fireplace. An antler chandelier hangs overhead. A zebra rug from a family safari spreads out on the limestone floor. There is a whiff of leather in the air.

Tom’s wife, Elizabeth, looking stylish in red patent leather loafers, offers cold drinks and cashews. The dogs stretch out at our feet.

Tom is 78 and worth millions. But one of the first things out of his mouth is how he’s creating yet a couple more businesses.

“So we can do more,” he explains.

“It’s actually a family joke,” he says. “I have to keep working to pay my pledge list.”

The couple have a trust fund that will take care of their four grown children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. But it will also help take care of the community: the veterans, the students, the artists.

“There is the recognition that everyone has an expiration date,” Tom says. “As we grow older and enter that area of, ‘You can’t take it with you,’ you have to say: What is the best use of the time and material resources you have?”

Their gift giving is so prolific that the couple was recently honored with the prestigious 2016 National Philanthropy Day Legacy Award.

This is why I’m here, to uncover what motivates the Tierneys to give millions of dollars away, often to strangers, when they have the means to lead a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” kind of life. Or at least the life of Riley.

There is no one neat answer. It trickles out over the next few hours, intertwined with the story of their romance, which at first glance seems quite unlikely.