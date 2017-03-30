Bedroom Splendor
Bringing luxury to every night
Look no further than the comforts of your own bedroom to find a destination to look forward. Make every evening a nightly getaway to a world that relaxes and rejuvenates – until you have to wake up and do it all over again.
• • •
The Reese Side Cabinet from the John-Richard Collection is handcrafted of acacia with a gold finish along with gorgeous floral mirror details. $5,999
Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island, 949.759.1900 :: neimanmarcus.com
Flaneur offers custom-color luxury bedding that’s dyed-to-order. It’s Bohemian sheet set can be chosen in one of its already popular hues, or provide a swatch for a truly personalized final product. $1,000 :: hiflaneur.com
The Arlequin 3-Light Candelabra from Saint Louis Crystal is made in France and adds opulence to a classic item that’s as timeless as the darkness of night. $11,700 :: bergdorfgoodman
The Runi Black Cowhide Ottoman from CB2 offers a multitude of uses, featuring a sleek modern look in all black. $499 :: cb2.com
The Sophia Flanged Euro Sham from Schlossberg has an allover floral pattern that embodies beauty in full bloom without ever needing a change of vases. $221
Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island, 949.729.6600 :: bloomingdales.com
The Simone Queen Bed from Bloomingdale’s symbolizes a dedication to comfort and good rest with its eye-catching frame featuring a nailhead trim and vertical channels. $3,665
The Bacharach Swivel Chair from Jonathan Adler is cozy to the eyes and the touch with its deep Rialto Reef color and lush velvet. $2,750
Jonathan Adler, Fashion Island, 949.759.0017 :: jonathanadler.com
The Large Mink Fur Blanket from Yves Salomon defines plush and makes luxuriating in bed what you’ll look forward to the entire day. $36,000
Saks Fifth Avenue, South Coast Plaza, 714.540.3233 :: saksfifthavenue.com
The Sabrina Feather Vase from Jay Strongwater takes inspiration from peacock feathers with hand-set crystals and a 14-karat gold and light brown antique finish. $795 :: jaystrongwater.com