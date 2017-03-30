Bedroom Splendor

Bringing luxury to every night

BY Tae Yoon

The Sophia Flanged Euro Sham from Schlossberg has an allover floral pattern. View Full Slideshow

Look no further than the comforts of your own bedroom to find a destination to look forward. Make every evening a nightly getaway to a world that relaxes and rejuvenates – until you have to wake up and do it all over again.

• • •

The Reese Side Cabinet from the John-Richard Collection is handcrafted of acacia with a gold finish along with gorgeous floral mirror details. $5,999

Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island, 949.759.1900 :: neimanmarcus.com

Flaneur offers custom-color luxury bedding that’s dyed-to-order. It’s Bohemian sheet set can be chosen in one of its already popular hues, or provide a swatch for a truly personalized final product. $1,000 :: hiflaneur.com

The Arlequin 3-Light Candelabra from Saint Louis Crystal is made in France and adds opulence to a classic item that’s as timeless as the darkness of night. $11,700 :: bergdorfgoodman

The Runi Black Cowhide Ottoman from CB2 offers a multitude of uses, featuring a sleek modern look in all black. $499 :: cb2.com

The Sophia Flanged Euro Sham from Schlossberg has an allover floral pattern that embodies beauty in full bloom without ever needing a change of vases. $221

Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island, 949.729.6600 :: bloomingdales.com

The Simone Queen Bed from Bloomingdale’s symbolizes a dedication to comfort and good rest with its eye-catching frame featuring a nailhead trim and vertical channels. $3,665

Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island, 949.729.6600 :: bloomingdales.com

The Bacharach Swivel Chair from Jonathan Adler is cozy to the eyes and the touch with its deep Rialto Reef color and lush velvet. $2,750

Jonathan Adler, Fashion Island, 949.759.0017 :: jonathanadler.com

The Large Mink Fur Blanket from Yves Salomon defines plush and makes luxuriating in bed what you’ll look forward to the entire day. $36,000

Saks Fifth Avenue, South Coast Plaza, 714.540.3233 :: saksfifthavenue.com

The Sabrina Feather Vase from Jay Strongwater takes inspiration from peacock feathers with hand-set crystals and a 14-karat gold and light brown antique finish. $795 :: jaystrongwater.com