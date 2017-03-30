The play's the thing

A theater lover's nirvana happens this month at South Coast Repertory

BY sherry stern

A theater lover’s nirvana happens this month when South Coast Repertory hosts its 20th annual Pacific Playwrights Festival. Seven new plays will be staged or read over the course of the three-day festival, a key to SCR’s commitment to commission and develop new plays. This year’s lineup includes works by acclaimed playwrights Amy Freed and Donald Margulies plus five writers new to PPF. John Glore, the festival’s co-director, says, “I’m proud to say that nearly all of the 123 plays introduced in PPF have gone on to productions here at SCR and/or at other theaters nationwide.” Lucky Orange County audiences get a first peek.



Pacific Playwrights Festival, April 21-23, South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Complete schedule and ticket info. :: scr.org