‘Whipped Cream' world premiere celebrates sweet success

BY Ann Conway | photography by Doug Gifford, Stan Sholik

In a sugar-coated social whirl celebrating the world premiere of American Ballet Theatre’s new production, “Whipped Cream,” lovers of dance met up in the South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court to feast on Viennese-themed fare and mouthwatering desserts while mingling with cast members, ballet company VIPs and some celebrity guests. The day of the premiere at Segerstrom Center for the Arts coincided with the 50th anniversary of South Coast Plaza, March 15.

An ebullient Kevin McKenzie, ABT’s artistic director, said he “was so proud of the hundreds of people who supported the vision” of “Whipped Cream,’’ a fanciful tale based on an obscure 1924 ballet by Richard Strauss about a child who over-indulges in sweets at a Viennese pastry shop, then lands in a hospital where he dreams of escape. “Everybody wanted it to succeed and it did — beautifully!”

Pop surrealist Mark Ryden, who designed the stunning — and sometimes unsettling — sets and costumes, said he was on “cloud nine!” “I am dizzy with happiness!” he added. “Seeing the ballet come to life with a receptive audience gives it a whole new dimension!”

Addressing the crowd, Elizabeth Segerstrom — a fashion confection in a glittering silver rose-dotted Dior — spoke of her late husband Henry T. Segerstrom’s vision of a thriving, world-class arts and retail center. “I know exactly what my dear husband would say on a night like this: ‘Thank you for celebrating our first 50 years! And thank you for helping to make my dream happen.’ ”

The premiere attracted its fair share of well-known creative types, notably Paul Reubens of Pee-wee Herman fame, “Weird Al” Yankovic and also on the scene: ABT choreographer Alexei Ratmansky and dancers, including Daniil Simkin, Sarah Lane, Stella Abrera and David Hallberg.

Opera Focus: Opera buffs first enjoyed a chatty dinner fest with gourmet fare and cocktails at the Center Club. Then they swept into the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for the Pacific Symphony’s thrilling version of the Verdi masterpiece “Aida,” with South African soprano Kelebogile Besong in the title role.

And so it goes for members of Opera Focus, the fundraising arm of the symphony that supports its semi-staged opera productions, where scenery and costumes are kept at a minimum while an opera’s musical score is played to the max. Members, many of them former supporters of the now defunct Opera Pacific, also help underwrite opera tickets for music students and enjoy trips to opera productions throughout Southern California, themed gourmet dinners and bridge parties.

“When we learned Pacific Symphony maestro Carl St.Clair was going to begin presenting opera, we decided to support it,” said Beverly Spring, co-chair of the group with Laila Conlin. “We raise about $70,000 per year.”

Semi-staged opera helps lower the cost of presenting opera, reducing ticket prices and making it accessible to more people, observed Opera Focus member Hope Miller. “It helps keep opera alive!”

Dues range from $50 to $500 annually. Premium-level members get to enjoy an annual “dinner with a diva,” Spring said. Information: 714-505-9980.

Laguna Playhouse: A passionate and prolonged standing ovation for “Our Great Tchaikovsky” and gushing praise for its star, virtuoso pianist-writer-actor Hershey Felder, marked the opening night performance of the nearly two-hour tour de force at Laguna Playhouse.

“Felder fills my heart; his performance was pure soul food,” said attendee Susan McNeal Velasquez, eyes shining after watching Felder personify the 19th-century Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, whose Romantic classics include “Romeo and Juliet,” “Swan Lake,” “1812 Overture” and “The Nutcracker.”

Theatergoer Loretta Sheppard had an emotional investment in the show, she said during pre-performance in the theater courtyard, where opening night guests mingled, sampling appetizers and mini desserts: “My mother was a Tchaikovsky from Minsk, Russia. I am mesmerized by Felder; he is a genius!”

Making History: Pacific Symphony’s performance of Peter Boyer’s Grammy-nominated work, “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” will be recorded in April for national broadcast by PBS’ acclaimed “Great Performances,” marking the first-ever national broadcast from the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. The performance will highlight the symphony’s critically acclaimed American Composers Festival, led by music director Carl St.Clair.

ARTS BUZZ: SALUTING SOUTH COAST PLAZA’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Newsies never had it so good.

To celebrate the occasion of South Coast Plaza’s half-century mark, a “50th Anniversary Celebration with California Luxe Dinner” was held for members of the Orange County press who cover the commerce and social events staged at the retail center, with its more than 250 luxury boutiques and 30 restaurants.

Not to mention the ongoing role South Coast Plaza plays on the Orange County arts scene, where it regularly helps underwrite artistic productions and hosts lavish pre- and post-performance soirees for organizations such as Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Presiding over the formal feast in the Water Grill’s candlelit Bristol Room – flooded with fragrant white florals – were Segerstrom family scion Anton Segerstrom and Debra Gunn Downing, executive director of marketing for the international shopping destination that rakes in $2 billion in annual sales.

Fifty years ago, the area on which the plaza was built was “nothing but bean fields,” noted Downing. “There was not one building, no freeway — what were they thinking?”

But the family of arts and retail visionary Henry T. Segerstrom had a dream, she continued. And “today we are living that dream. Today we are known all over the world, and we’ve got a lot to celebrate! Tonight we celebrate 50 years and 50 more years!”

The menu was one that reporters would not soon forget: shellfish platters brimming with oysters, crab and mussels followed by a main course of Ross Sea Chilean sea bass, braised Segerstrom lima beans with kale and bacon, and slabs of lemon meringue pie, all washed down with Veuve Clicquot brut.

Select retail events were planned for the anniversary year, Downing said, along with arts celebrations. The 50th year commemoration will also have a New York reach, Downing said, when South Coast Plaza helps underwrite an annual gala benefit for Carnegie Hall.