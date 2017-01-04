Coast Magazine's Mail Time

BloomsyBox Review

BY Samantha Esquivel

Being Orange County’s leading luxury lifestyle magazine means we get a lot of mailed items “over the transom” (which is an old expression for when things you didn’t ask for are nonetheless are sent to you). Everything from local businesses to national companies send us new products to consider. Many times the items might not fit in our regular coverage, but are nonetheless interesting enough to pass on to you.

In this Mail Time column, our editors will let you know what we think of the weird and the wonderful that comes our way.

And p.s., if you have something you’d like us to look at, please send to Coast Magazine: Mail Time, 625 N. Grand Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92701.

Bloomsy Box

What is it? Who doesn’t love flowers? BloomsyBox is a company that allows you to set up a subscription for floral bouquets. Getting that fresh flower delivery is now pretty simple thanks to BloomsyBox.

Here’s How It Works:

First, visit bloomsybox.com, and pick a plan of how many flowers you would like to receive. The site offers flower plans with 12-18 or 20-30 flower stems. Each bouquet you receive is a surprise. You can pick your bouquet size and BloomsyBox will pick the flowers. You can get any type of flower bouquet from roses, hydrangeas to lilies and minicallas. After you select a bouquet size you must select how long you would like to receive flowers. The site offers flower deliveries on a weekly, month-to-month and/or even up to a year on a prepaid plan. Once you are signed up and ready to roll, BloomsyBox will ship bouquets every 12th day of the month but according to the site you can always change the date you receive a bouquet. Also something to note, according to their site, BloomsyBox is Fair Trade certified. Which means famers and flowers are treated ethically and many of the harmful and toxic fertilizers and chemicals aren’t used in BloomsyBox flowers.

So, What’s the Verdict? For us here at Coast, we received a beautiful mixed bouquet of red and white roses nicely packaged in cardboard packaging. We used the included flower food and would say the flowers stayed fresh for about a week.

How many stars? The flowers we received at Coast lasted about as long as any grocery store flower bouquet, but nonetheless the service is convenient. BloomsyBox is especially great for any business or family that loves getting flowers without having to think about shopping for a fresh bouquet.

We give BloomsyBox a 2 out of 4 stars.