Coast Magazine's Mail Time Review: Prey Swim

BY Samantha Esquivel

enlarge Sadie Bandeau top and Positano swim bottoms

Cloudy skies and wet weather might be the norm recently, but don’t forget summer is right around the corner. So you don’t get caught in last year’s swimsuit design, Audrina Patridge has launched a swimwear line, Prey Swim.

You might remember Patridge from her days looking gorgeous in a bikini in the MTV series “The Hills.” She provided Coast with coral-colored Sadie Bandeau top and Positano swim bottoms to take for a try-out.

What is it?

Prey Swim purports to be a luxury swimwear line, in the $105-$200 price range and was created by Orange County native and reality TV star Audrina Patridge.

Overview:

Prey Swim offers a variety of one and two-piece swimsuits. With solid colors to flora prints, there are plenty of cuts, styles and patterns to choose from. The polyester nylon bikini top we tried was comfortable and came with an optional strap. Wearing the piece strapless still offered plenty of support. There was an adjustable hook in the back and padding that could be removed. The Positano swim bottoms fit well and were very comfortable.

So, what’s the verdict?

Prey Swim overall is what it claims to be, a luxury swimwear line. The product is well made and designed to last. From Mexico to Australia the swim designs are inspired by Patridge’s travels to exotic beaches from all around the world. Many of the swim suits include uniquely distinct accents like molded shark teeth at the end of bikini strings.

The swimwear is styled to make you feel beachy and sexy. With that, we will warn you some of the bottoms have a high cut similar to a thong bikini that may show more skin than initially intended. Keep this in mind if you are ordering online.

How many stars? ****

In light of shark conservation the brand’s philanthropic mission is something to note: Patridge says she will be donating a portion of Prey Swim sales to saving sharks: According to the ocean conservation nonprofit Oceana 100 million sharks are being killed every year by humans. Patridge also hopes to team up with Oceana.



We give Prey Swim 4 out of 4 stars.





For more information visit: www.preyswim.com