Mail Time Review: Hapbee

BY Samantha Esquivel

enlarge Hapbee three-part face kit

Being Orange County’s leading luxury lifestyle magazine means we get a lot of mailed items “over the transom” (which is an old expression for when things you didn’t ask for nonetheless are sent to you).

Everything from local businesses to national companies send us new products to consider. Many times the items might not fit in our regular coverage, but are interesting enough to pass on to you.

In this Mail Time column, our editors will let you know what we think of the weird and the wonderful that comes our way.

And p.s., if you have something you’d like us to look at, send to Coast Magazine: Mail Time, 625 N. Grand Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92701.

Hapbee

You might recognize Kevin Schmidt from the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen” or TV soap “The Young and The Restless.” But when this young Hollywood star realized his unhealthy lifestyle was to blame for a poor diet and being overweight, something clicked, turning this young movie star into a lifestyle entrepreneur.

“I realized how unnatural our natural world can be,” says Schmidt. “Changing my diet and befriending exercise, I’m now a full-blown nerd for clean stuff, and Hapbee gives me a space to share what I’ve learned,” says Schmidt.

Hapbee is a bee-inspired lifestyle skin care brand offering an all-natural, all-organic three-part skin care kit. Hapbee just launched in December. In launching Hapbee, Schmidt also teamed up with fellow Hollywood actors, including his brother Kendall Schmidt and friends Carlos and Alexa PenaVega.

“We realized we all align on the importance of clean products in support of healthy lifestyles,” says Kendall Schmidt.

Founders say they want skin care products to be completely natural and highlight bee commodities.

What is it?

The product line includes a three-part face care kit derived only from natural ingredients.

Overview

As part of a three-step process, the kit includes a face bar, scrub and jelly. The face bar comes packaged as mini soap bar. It is meant to be used as a preliminary face wash to remove all oils and dirt from skin. The second product in the kit is an organic white and brown sucrose scrub designed to exfoliate the skin and clear pores. The final step is the jelly, which contains organic extra virgin olive oil, fruit oil, organic beeswax, honey and bee pollen.

The face kit has zero toxic chemicals, fillers or synthetic additives, and is not tested on animals. Each product in the kit can also be purchased separately.

So, what’s the verdict?

Using the three-step face kit for about two weeks, the results were as I had hoped. My skin felt soft, clean and hydrated. The products aren’t pumped with fragrance and are natural smelling.

Less is more when using the Hapbee jelly. My recommended usage is about the size of a pea. Any more than that and your face will be left feeling greasy and oily.

How many stars?

This face kit worked. There is no elaborate packaging or marketing. The product delivers what it promised: quality products in partnership with Mother Nature.

We give Hapbee 4 out of 4 stars.

For more information, visit hapbee-company.myshopify.com