Ready to roll at first CycleBar in SoCal

BY Samantha Esquivel





There’s music pumping, strobe lights dancing and people moving to the beat. Let us warn you ahead of time, this isn’t a nightclub. We are talking about CycleBar.

CycleBar in Laguna Hills is an indoor cycling facility, the first of its kind in California to offer spinning in an upscale high-energy atmosphere.

Owner Ken Struttaford of Huntington Beach says he has always been passionate about fitness and wanted to offer something new and different to Laguna Hills fitness enthusiasts.

“At the end of the day for me an ability to bring awareness of fitness in a different way was the goal,” said Struttaford.

The classes have the works: “CycleStar” instructors take cyclers on a 50-minute ride that incorporates music of all genres. Each cycle class takes place in a theater- like room with LED lighting, wide-screen LED monitors, graphics and a DJ booth.

CycleBar also offers many of the same luxury amenities as a spa, including a concierge service, robes, cycle shoes, enhanced water, fresh fruit and aromatherapy to help guests relax after a ride.

“We wanted to take care of everything, so all you have to do is show up, clip in and ride,” said Struttaford.

The indoor cycling center opened up in Laguna Hills 5 months ago and offers classes 7 days a week.





For more information visit lagunahills.cyclebar.com