MOMS celebrate a quarter century of helping OC families

BY Samantha Esquivel

enlarge MOMS Orange County MOMS Orange County founding Board of Directors Member Beverly Jacobs, former board members Marta Prietto O'Hara, Dennis Buchanan, MD and MOMS Orange County Founder Dottie Andrews

It was when pregnant mothers were being turned away from hospitals in Orange County due to the overcrowding crisis in 1989 that the nonprofit MOMS was born. This month the nonprofit celebrated 25 years of continuing to help pregnant mothers and their families.

A small gathering of almost 100 of the nonprofit’s biggest donors and supporters celebrated the anniversary Thursday, Feb. at The Estate on Second in Santa Ana.

“On this milestone anniversary, we recognize the community members and healthcare workers who came together at a pivotal time to increase access to health for the women in our community,” said Dottie Andrews, MOMS Orange County founder.

During the celebration Andrews announced a study currently being spearheaded by the nonprofit. The study will compare the conditions of maternal and infant health care from the 1980s and the early 1990s to the health care conditions today. The study aims to illustrate how the healthcare landscape has evolved and changed since the organization first began.

“By looking at the history and progress made in the area of prenatal care for vulnerable, at-risk women, we can shed light on how far we’ve come and what we still need to do,” said Andrews.

The study’s results will be released at the Healthy Beginnings, Bright Futures Luncheon at the Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim in May.

Since the organization began it has provided 45,000 low-income families in Orange County access to prenatal care, health screenings, infant development screenings, health education and referral services through monthly home visits and group classes.



