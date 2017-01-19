Attention Parents: Helpr is a new app that could be a game changer

BY Samantha Esquivel

enlarge Courtesy of Helpr

If you are looking for a sitter during the summer months, holiday season or just for that occasional date night Helpr might be for you. It’s a babysitting app meant to take the stress out of finding that perfect babysitter and parents can book with as little as 3 hours notice or up to 90 days prior.

“Childcare effects every parent and this is just the beginning of the ways we plan to help parents secure top quality care at an affordable price,” said Kasey Edwards, CEO and Co-founder.

To ensure safety and peace of mind, all babysitters available through Helpr have been reference and background checked. According to Helpr the background checks are a top priority and pretty extensive.

“For background checks, we use Chekr which uses advanced screening methods like in-person local searches when necessary,” said Edwards. “We also check ID to match the background check to the person.”

The app was created by two University of California, Santa Barbara graduates Kasey Edwards and Becka Klauber Richter. The girls say the ultimate goal of the app is to help parents find more accessible and cost effective childcare.

The founders are hoping to expand and provide Helpr services to more areas in the near future. Currently Helpr providing services throughout Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and is now available in Orange County.

For more info visit helpr-app.com