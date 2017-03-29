The Rights of Spring

Spring Fashion

BY Jenn Tanaka | Creative Direction by Karen Kelso | Photography by Lisa Romerein

Liancarlo gown and Maria Elena headpiece from Mon Amie Bridal Salon, 355 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, 714.546.5700 :: monamie.com Marchesa Notte floral gown from Neiman Marcus Fashion Island, 949.759.1900 :: neimanmarcus.com Jenny Packman velvet and stone choker with Kate Spade ring from Nordstrom, South Coast Plaza, 714.549.8300 :: nordstrom.com View Full Slideshow

The rites of spring call for us to shake off the old and boring and embrace the new and vibrant. Here’s our ode to all the right choices to make in this season of style. Think flower power, think romance – a reflection of the landscape in front of us now. At Soka University of America, winter’s thunderstorms unleashed a wonderland of wildflowers that evoke just the right je ne sais quoi for the season’s romantic floral fashions. Flowing gowns and embroidered details conjure up images of glittering fairies and playful nymphs in the meadows. “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only,” Coco Chanel once opined. “Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.”

Credits:

Creative Director :Karen Kelso

Fashion Editor: Jenn Tanaka

Photographer: Lisa Romerein

Photography Assistants: Shiloh Strong, 1st assistant; Matt Farrar; Mark Rightmire

Fashion Stylist: Deborah Keillor

Fashion Stylist Assistants: Jessica Lloyd, 1st assistant; Elizabeth Kremer

Hair: Carina Tafulu, who used Oribe

Hair Assistant: Anna Gioiello

Makeup: Simon Rihana, who used Hourglass and Dermalogica

Art Department LA

Models: Becky Billman; Lena Ashikhmina

LA Models

Flowers: Couture Flowers by Kimberly Perry

Shot on location: Soka University of America