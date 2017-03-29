The Rights of Spring
Spring Fashion
The rites of spring call for us to shake off the old and boring and embrace the new and vibrant. Here’s our ode to all the right choices to make in this season of style. Think flower power, think romance – a reflection of the landscape in front of us now. At Soka University of America, winter’s thunderstorms unleashed a wonderland of wildflowers that evoke just the right je ne sais quoi for the season’s romantic floral fashions. Flowing gowns and embroidered details conjure up images of glittering fairies and playful nymphs in the meadows. “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only,” Coco Chanel once opined. “Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.”
Credits:
Creative Director :Karen Kelso
Fashion Editor: Jenn Tanaka
Photographer: Lisa Romerein
Photography Assistants: Shiloh Strong, 1st assistant; Matt Farrar; Mark Rightmire
Fashion Stylist: Deborah Keillor
Fashion Stylist Assistants: Jessica Lloyd, 1st assistant; Elizabeth Kremer
Hair: Carina Tafulu, who used Oribe
Hair Assistant: Anna Gioiello
Makeup: Simon Rihana, who used Hourglass and Dermalogica
Art Department LA
Models: Becky Billman; Lena Ashikhmina
LA Models
Flowers: Couture Flowers by Kimberly Perry
Shot on location: Soka University of America