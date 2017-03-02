Sweet Dreams

American Ballet Theatre and Alexei Ratmansky present the world premiere of “Whipped Cream.”

BY Kaitlin Wright | photography courtesy of ABT

Artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky teams up with American Ballet Theatre to present his world premiere of “Whipped Cream.” Set to open this month at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the performance is based on a two-act ballet called “Schlagobers.” First performed at the Vienna State Opera in 1924, the “Whipped Cream” story follows a young boy who falls into delirium after overindulging at a Viennese pastry shop. He dreams of an escape orchestrated by confections come to life. Princess Praline, Princess Tea Flower, Prince Coffee and marching Marzipan are all included in what ABT artistic director Kevin McKenzie calls a “combination of fantasy and surrealism.”

Ratmanksy, who joined ABT as artist in residence in 2009, has choreographed more than 10 new works for the company. “Whipped Cream” features music by Richard Strauss performed by the Pacific Symphony orchestra. The delectable costumes by artist Mark Ryden are a feast for the eyes.

The performance runs March 15-19 at Segerstrom Hall. :: scfta.org