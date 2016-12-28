Fashion File

Knockout

BY Jenn Tanaka

Yoga pants and sweats were once the uniforms of suburban soccer moms. Now celebrities and supermodels unapologetically strut past paparazzi in designer spandex, baggy sweatshirts and high-top sneakers. This year, fashion’s elite catapulted the athletic leisure look onto the winner’s podium with collaborations from the most unlikely places. Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci designed sneakers for Nike, Rihanna worked with Puma, and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Louis Vuitton’s Kim Jones and Tory Burch all launched their own sporty attire. Athletic leisure has become the new ready-to-wear, and mastering the look is a slam-dunk.

Norma Kamali launched the active apparel world with her innovative Sweats collection in 1980. Her polarizing designs – sleeping bag coats and silk parachute dresses – propelled her into fashion’s avant-garde. Her fringe-print cropped leggings ($125) are a more approachable way of sporting her designs and embracing Kamali’s mantra: “A woman who is invincible will change the world.” Available at Neiman Marcus, South Coast Plaza :: neimanmarcus.com

Vetements’ fall 2016 collection celebrates Americana style with a dose of thrash metal. This Italian-made cropped shell jacket ($1,185) is an elevated take on street wear. A sporty Ventements’ moniker stitched along the sleeve adds an edgy flare. :: net-a-porter.com

Pop star and Vogue cover girl Rihanna reinvigorated her partnership with Puma with her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna line. The collection’s gold medal winner: a pair of high-heel boxing shoes ($600). :: us.puma.com

Social media darling and runway model Kendall Jenner popularized these chic Moto leggings ($110) by wearing them everywhere. Los Angeles-based ALO Yoga boasts an A-list following that includes the likes of Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba. :: aloyoga.com

The Apple Watch Series 2 tracks your

heart rate, counts your steps, includes built-in GPS and even withstands a dip in the pool. The Hermès-handcrafted leather strap ($1,499) with double buckles ensures this timepiece is both fashionable and functional. Available at Apple Store, South Coast Plaza :: apple.com

Adidas by Stella McCartney’s Bloom Run jacket comes in a soft watercolor-inspired floral print ($262). The water-repellant, wind-resistant fabric with reflective details showcases McCartney’s eye for a well-tailored fit. Available at Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island. :: neimanmarcus.com

When Eunice Cho founded Aella in 2014, the Orange County native’s intention was to dress the “24/7 woman.” Cho’s pieces bridge the gap between comfy athletic apparel and tailored work wear. Her convertible coat ($325) features hidden pockets and rose gold zippers. Available at Bloomingdale’s, South Coast Plaza :: bloomingdales.com

Raf Simons created eight new styles for Adidas’ most popular sneaker, the Stan Smith tennis shoe. Simons, who doubles as Calvin Klein’s new creative director, revamped the low-top by constructing it in several eye-catching colors. Our favorite: the red leather sneaker emblazoned with Raf Simons’ logo ($400). Available at Nordstrom, South Coast Plaza :: nordstrom.com

Tory Sport’s performance sweater ($250) is knitted with merino wool blended with Coolmax yarns. The stylish pullover wicks away moisture and helps regulate your body temperature. :: torysport.com