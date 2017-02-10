SoCal's new Valentine tradition

BY Sherry Stern

The Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside welcomes thousands upon thousands of people locally and internationally each year to stay in its historic rooms and to bear witness to the blindingly beautiful Festival of Lights during the holiday season. Building on the festival's 25-years of success, the Mission Inn has started a new event this year, the Festa dell' Amore, a month-long celebration of love wrapped around Valentine's Day.

Coast editor at large Sherry Stern checked out the festivities, which continue the Mission Inn's tradition of breathtaking lights, with red, pink and white displays covering much of the hotel's mission-style entryway.

After exploring the decor, visitors may want to stay for lunch or dinner at one of the Mission Inn's four restaurants where specially themed meals are available.

Looking for a little extra romance? Room packages with such amenities as rose petal turn-down service, champagne on ice served with tuxedo chocolate strawberries and couples massages run from $179 a night. They call it #timelessromance.