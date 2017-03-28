Blooming Creations

Spring ushers in new skin care that's as fresh as cold-pressed juice

BY shelley levitt

Clinique’s Fresh Pressed Daily Booster with Pure Vitamin C 10%

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant but notoriously unstable; exposed to oxygen it degrades rapidly. Clinique’s Fresh Pressed system tames this touchy temperament with an innovative delivery system that isolates 10 percent pure vitamin C until activation. When you’re ready to mix a few drops with your moisturizer, you puncture the sealed chamber and the vitamin C is discharged into an anti-aging emulsion of molasses, botanical extracts, salicylic acid, and algae and cucumber extracts, where it retains its full potency for seven days. $76 for a pack of four. :: clinique.com

Straight from Hungary

“Due to the uniquely rich Hungarian soil … our herbs, vegetables and fruits are very rich in nutrients and aromas.” That’s not the boast of a restaurant serving goulash and paprikash, but of ilike Organic Skin Care. For more than 50 years, the made-in-Hungary line has been formulating its products in small batches from certified-organic ingredients and picking up a slew of awards for sustainability along the way. Its latest offering, PhytoLift Moisturizer, contains red clover to balance the skin’s hormone levels, Hungarian paprika to rejuvenate, flaxseed oil and yucca to boost collagen, and a half-dozen other plant-based ingredients with anti-aging, hydrating and nourishing properties. $78 :: buyilike.com

Alana Mitchell learned the fine points of exfoliators and glycolics as a kid in Northern California, where her family owned salons and spas. She went on to earn her esthetician’s license, and today the Dana Point mom of two runs an e-commerce beauty website with her husband, Jared, and recently launched her own seven-product line, Alana Mitchell Skincare. The streamlined, hit-all-the-bases collection includes the Quick Comeback Masque ($12.90) that you activate when you tap the button on the single-use package to launch the extract-rich ingredients into the cotton pillow in the lower chamber. The travel-friendly 4-in-1 Cleansing Pod ($11.90) will also appeal to your inner Harry Potter; simply dampen the mini sponge and it doubles in size. Then roll it over your skin to release its cleansing/purifying/brightening potion. :: skincarebyalana.com

We asked Mitchell to share her top local beauty spots:



Dana Point Body Centre

You can throw a rock from my office and it will hit this massage center, where the therapists are absolutely amazing. I get a 90-minute combination massage, that’s deep pressure where you need it and soft and relaxing where you want that. What I really want is to come here every week! :: danapointbodycentre.com



The Lash Lounge, San Clemente

I just started getting lash extensions a couple of months ago and I love it. As a working mom, I don’t have time for a lot of makeup. With extensions, I can get up, put on my tinted sunscreen, my eyes are already done and so am I. :: lash-lounge.com



Studio 4 Salon, Newport Center

I come here for colorist Jason Atkins, who I’ve followed around Newport Beach for a decade now. Jason is sensational with blondes. He knows how to do lowlights and get you platinum without breaking your hair. :: studiofoursalon.com



Drybar in the Miraval Spa at Monarch Beach Resort

In about 45 minutes you get your hair washed and blown out, and you have a complimentary glass of Champagne. What more does a girl need to feel pampered? :: thedrybar.com