Instacart's new alcohol delivery service launches in Orange County

BY Samantha Esquivel

Have you ever ordered a pizza and wish you could also get some wine to go with it? Well, your wish has been granted. Thanks to Instacart, as of Monday, March 27 Orange County residents can have alcohol delivered right to their doorsteps.

Instacart, a retail grocery delivery service, has partnered with BevMo!. The service is delivering wines and spirits in as little as one hour.

Tamara Pattison, chief marketing and information officer at BevMo!, explains that customers “will pay the same prices as they would in the store, making Instacart an attractive way to shop BevMo!.”

It will cost $5.99 to have $35 or more worth of alcoholic beverages delivered and $9.99 for orders less than $35. Tipping is part of the checkout, but customers can also change the tip after delivery. There is no set limit and all in-store BevMo! sales directly apply to online orders.

Customers in Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, Ladera Ranch, Lake Forest, Rancho Santa Margarita, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Orange and Brea can choose from thousands of beer, wine and spirits items and have their order delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour.

Customers ordering alcohol on Instacart will be required to provide their date of birth during the online checkout process to confirm they are 21 or older. In order for alcohol to be delivered, a recipient 21 or older must also be present to sign for the delivery and show proof of legal age with a valid photo ID.



New customers can sign up at www.Instacart.com.